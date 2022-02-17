Fredonia man facing rape and criminal sexual act charges

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Fredonia man is facing rape and criminal sexual act charges.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced 23-year-old Jay Cerrie was arrested Tuesday and is facing the following charges:
- Rape in the third degree
- Two counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree
- Endangering the welfare of a child
The sheriff's office said the arrest was made following a joint investigation with the Fredonia Police Department into an alleged rape that occurred in 2020. Cerrie allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim during that time.
Cerrie was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Program and will appear in court at a later date.