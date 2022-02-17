Watch
Fredonia man facing rape and criminal sexual act charges

Handcuffs
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 11:42:07-05

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Fredonia man is facing rape and criminal sexual act charges.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced 23-year-old Jay Cerrie was arrested Tuesday and is facing the following charges:

  • Rape in the third degree
  • Two counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

The sheriff's office said the arrest was made following a joint investigation with the Fredonia Police Department into an alleged rape that occurred in 2020. Cerrie allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim during that time.

Cerrie was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Program and will appear in court at a later date.

