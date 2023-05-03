Watch Now
Fredonia man arrested in connection to overdose death

Posted at 2:03 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 14:07:50-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — United States Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Fredonia man was arrested and charged with distribution of fentanyl causing death, possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and narcotics conspiracy.

In January 2022, the Ellicott Police Department responded to a residence on Boulevard Avenue in Celoron, New York. Officers located an individual identified as B.G. dead in the living room. Investigators found signs of drug use nearby and listed the death as a potential overdose.

Further investigation revealed multiple conversations over Facebook Messenger with B.G. wanting to purchase narcotic drugs from 36-year-old John Wallace Buchanan. The messages dated back to November 2021 until just prior to B.G.'s death. According to Assistant United States Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, some messages between B.G. and Buchanan may have been deleted from Buchanan's Facebook account.

Law enforcement found three firearms with ammunition at the scene and learned Buchanan was attempting to sell them to B.G. in December 2021.

Buchanan faces 25 years to life in prison.

