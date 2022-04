FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is recovering at Brooks Hospital in Dunkirk after a car crash on the thruway Sunday night.

Fredonia Fire says they responded to a single-car crash, between exits 58 and 59. The driver was the only person in the car when they crashed into the median. Fire crews say they took the driver to the hospital. It's unclear what the driver's condition is.

All lanes are open as of Monday morning. The crash is under investigation.