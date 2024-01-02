Fredonia Central School District announces middle school principal has died

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fredonia Central School District has announced that Middle School Principal Paula Troutman unexpectedly died on Monday.

The district made the announcement in a letter to the school community which said in part:

"Dear Fredonia School Community,



I am sorry to be reaching out with some very sad news. Our Middle School Principal, Mrs. Paula Troutman, passed away unexpectedly last evening, January 1st. Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Paula. Our goal is to be as transparent as possible while still protecting the privacy of the family. During this time as we process the tragic news and cope with grief, we want to be sure that everyone within our district has access to counseling and bereavement support services."

The district said the crisis team would be available in the high school library on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. School will resume for the district on Wednesday as planned.