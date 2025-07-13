Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fredonia boil water advisory continues, free water distribution events Monday

Posted

FREDONIA, NY (WKBW) — Just a reminder, the boil water alert continues in the Village of Fredonia.

This has been going on for several days now.

Crews say they're working around the clock to stabilize and reduce particles in the water

The mayor tells us the village's aging reservoir needs to be replaced, but this advisory is actually attributed to an employee mishap.

There will be two additional drive-through water distribution events on Monday.

You can stop by the Fredonia Fire Department on West Main Street from noon until two, or from 6 until 8 at night.

