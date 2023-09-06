Fowler's Chocolates teams up with FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not only does September include National Sponge Candy Day, it is Hunger Action Month.

Fowler's Chocolates will be taking part in a special mission by combining both. The chocolate company will donate one dollar to FeedMore WNY for every pound of their signature candy sold both in stores and online.

Fowler's Chocolates will also be setting up non-perishable food collection barrels in each of their store locations. Community members are encouraged to take part in fighting hunger and will receive 10 percent off of their purchase if they decide to contribute.

To celebrate National Sponge Candy Day on September 21st, representatives from FeedMore WNY will gather all of the collected non-perishable items at the Fowler's Union Road location. They will also treat customers to their newest treat, the Pumpkin Spice Sponge Candy! Perfect for ringing in the fall weather.