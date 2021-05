BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York candy staple has closed one of its locations in Buffalo.

Fowler's Chocolates officially shuttered its Elmwood Avenue location, posting a sign on the door thanking customers for their patronage through the years.

The candy chain also has locations in Cheektowaga, East Aurora, Hamburg and Tonawanda.

All of which are still open, according to the Fowler's website.