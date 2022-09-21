Fowler’s Chocolates celebrates National Sponge Candy Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday, Sept. 21 marks the 7th annual National Sponge Candy Day.

Fowler’s Chocolates in Buffalo is whipping up new flavors for the special day such as cayenne pepper, pop rocks, and more.

Fowler’s owner, Ted Marks, says the process of making the specialty treat can be a tedious process.

“The temperature has to be just right for the mixtures to solidify, but who doesn’t love sponge candy?", Marks said.

Fowler’s will be open from 8 a.m until 6 p.m serving the Buffalo staple.