Fourth of July to be busiest travel weekend since before pandemic

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA, nearly 50 million people will travel this Fourth of July Weekend.

While more people are traveling now that COVID-19 cases are down, the airline industry is still ramping up the number of flights to accommodate for pre-pandemic travel.

“They're really working to get a lot of their parked planes back in service. It is a process. So, they've had furloughed cabin crew and furloughed pilots and what they have to do is they have to go through refresher training before they can get back in the air,” said Bryan Murray the Director of Travel with AAA of Western and Central New York.

According to Nerd Wallet, if you do have cancellation troubles, get on the next flight the airline can get you on. There is a traveler bill of rights, but airlines are only forced to reimburse or provide a hotel if a passenger is bumped due to overbooking. Nerd Wallet says travel insurance won't help much for flight delays or cancellations. It says travel insurance is best used for international trips.