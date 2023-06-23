Watch Now
Fourth of July carnival to be held at Great Pumpkin Farm from June 30 to July 2

Alex Pytlik
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 13:01:04-04

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Fourth of July carnival will be held at the Great Pumpkin Farm from June 30 to July 2.

The carnival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. each day and general admission will be $10 per person which includes one free ride pass. Admission with a wristband is $25 and includes all rides. Those 2 and under are free but will need a wristband. You can purchase all tickets at the Great Pumpkin Farm box office.

You can find a schedule for each day below:

June 30
Open 12-9pm Ride all rides, play family friendly games, enjoy lots of great food, FREE face painting & balloon art 1-5pm. Hula hoop and Juggling demonstrations 2-6pm. The bar is open with bands playing throughout the day $10pp non riders & $25pp for wristband to ride all rides (All riders must have wristband/ kids 2 and under are free)

July 1st
Open 12-9pm Ride all rides, family friendly games, lots of great food. FREE face painting & balloon art 1-5pm. Bar is open with bands throughout the day. $10pp non riders & $25pp for wristband to ride all rides (All riders must have wristband/ kids 2 and under are free)

July 2nd
Open 12-9pm Ride all rides, play family friendly games, great food vendors, FREE face painting & balloon art 1-5pm. Hula-hoop And juggling demonstrations 2-6pm. Bar is open with bands throughout the day. Bring your blanket For Spectacular Fireworks at dusk $10pp non riders & $25pp for wristband to ride all rides (All riders must have wristband/ kids 2 and under are free)

You can find more information here.

