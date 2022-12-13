Four Western New York men arrested for sex crimes against children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced four Western New York men were arrested for sex crimes against children.

Two of the arrests were made on December 9, a third arrest was made on December 11 and a fourth arrest was made on December 12.

25-year-old Scott Wood, Jr. of Eden was arrested for possessing a sexual performance by a child. An investigation determined he possessed child pornography. He was arraigned in the Town of Evans Court.

44-year-old Domenic Licata of West Seneca was arrested for possessing a sexual performance by a child. An investigation determined he possessed child pornography. He was arraigned in the Town of West Seneca Court.

24-year-old Matthew Koons of Kenmore was arrested for promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. An investigation determined he possessed and was disseminating child pornography. He was arraigned in the Town of Amherst Court and was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to return to court this month.

34-year-old Leonard Sawyer of Cheektowaga was arrested for promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. An investigation determined he possessed and was disseminating child pornography. He was arraigned in the Town of Cheektowaga Court and was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to return to court in 2023.