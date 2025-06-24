Four teens charged in connection with burglary, vandalism at Notre Dame Academy in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced four teens have been charged in connection with burglary and vandalism that occurred at Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo in June.

Police said on June 23, it was discovered that at some point over the weekend, the school was broken into and vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Multiple suspects were identified and contacted.

According to police, on June 30, two suspects, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl from West Seneca, turned themselves in. Then on July 1, two additional suspects, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy from West Seneca, also turned themselves in.

Police said it has been determined that the four suspects were the only participants in the incident, and the investigation is now closed.

All four teens were charged with second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.