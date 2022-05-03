Four teenagers facing felony charges in Cheektowaga after police chase, crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four teenage boys are facing felony charges in Cheektowaga after police said they led officers on a chase that ended with a crash in Buffalo.

Police said it started Monday afternoon when the boys were spotted getting in a white Ford Ranger in the Cabela's parking lot around 1:40 p.m. Investigators said one of the boys had stolen a Ruger pistol magazine.

Dispatchers ran the plates and found out the Ranger was stolen in Buffalo on April 17, and police said the truck had been involved in several other crimes around Western New York over the past couple of weeks.

About 40 minutes after it was spotted at Cabela's, a Cheektowaga police detective in an unmarked SUV saw the pickup truck parked on Edison Avenue in Buffalo.

Cheektowaga police notified Buffalo police and when the BPD cruiser approached it, the driver of the Ranger threw the truck into reverse, ramming the unmarked Cheektowaga SUV. The detective was not hurt.

The truck then sped off down Edison onto Langfield, leading police on a brief chase to Suffolk Street, where it crashed.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old and three 17-year-old boys who were in the truck. Two of the teenagers had minor injuries and were taken to ECMC to be treated.

All four face charges of criminal possession of stolen property along with other charges.