Four teenagers arrested after police pursuit spanning multiple towns, ending in Buffalo

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four teens have been charged after a police pursuit that began in the Town of Wheatfield and ended in the City of Buffalo early Sunday morning.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 a.m., officers received multiple reports of suspicious activity in the Town of Wheatfield involving several people, traveling on foot and in a vehicle, attempting to steal property from parked vehicles.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply, resulting in a pursuit.

The chase traveled southbound on Nash Road before continuing southbound onto Niagara Falls Boulevard, then through the Town of Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda before the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Wakefield Avenue and Holden Street in the City of Buffalo.

Once the vehicle stopped, all four teens fled on foot and, after a foot pursuit, were taken into custody.

The suspects were later identified as juveniles between the ages of 16 and 17. Further investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Town of Amherst.

Under New York State Raise the Age legislation, all 4 teens were issued appearance tickets and released to their parents.

The suspects were charged with the following:



Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless Driving

Numerous other vehicle and traffic law violations

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.