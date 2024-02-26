Four residents and one firefighter taken to local hospitals after fire on Parkview Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating a fire on Parkview Avenue that led to four residents and one firefighter being transported to local hospitals.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to 167 Parkview Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, and upon arrival, there were heavy smoke conditions.

Officials said four people were inside — one was rescued by firefighters, two others were able to make it out safely on their own and another person jumped to safety from a third-floor window. They were all transported to local hospitals, three of them went to ECMC. One of the residents transported to ECMC suffered life-threatening injuries. A Buffalo firefighter was also transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for second-degree burns.

According to officials, the fire started on the first floor and the cause is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $250,000 and exposure damage occurred at two nearby garages which resulted in $60,000 in damage.