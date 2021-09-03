Four people shot in Niagara Falls, one in critical condition

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting in the area of 19th Street and Welch Avenue.

Officials say around 10:20 p.m. Thursday four people were shot in the area of 19th and Welch. According to police, one male was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle prior to their arrival, a male and a female were located at the scene and a fourth person allegedly fled on foot as officers arrived.

According to officials, the fourth person that fled on foot, Nivon Smith, was wanted on charges in connection with a shooting in the same area on August 26. He was detained by officers after a brief foot chase and it was determined the gunshot grazed him in his buttocks, police also allegedly recovered a loaded hand gun from him. Smith was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment and then brought to the Niagara Falls Police Department to be booked on charges in connection with the previous shooting and gun possession.

The male and female located at the scene were transported to ECMC for treatment of their injuries and have since been released. The male that was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center prior to police arrival was stabilized there and then transported to ECMC for emergency surgery for multiple gunshot wounds and is currently listed in critical condition.