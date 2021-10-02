Four people injured in Fredonia crash Saturday

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fredonia Fire Department says four people are injured after a one vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, the single-vehicle rollover crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Route 5 in the Town of Pomfret.

Officials say three people were ejected from the vehicle and one person had to be extricated. One person was taken to Erie County Medical Center by helicopter, two people were taken to UPMC Hamot by helicopter and one person was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The conditions of the individuals are unknown at this time.

New York State Police continue to investigate the crash.