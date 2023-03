BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a crash on Main Street near Depew Avenue that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said a vehicle struck a pole and rolled over, four people were in the vehicle and they were all seriously injured.

Main Street is closed between Depew Avenue and Amherst Street as police continue to investigate. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.