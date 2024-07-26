Four people facing charges in connection to deadly shooting on E Utica Street in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four people are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on E Utica Street in January.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office previously announced that 22-year-old James B. White Jr. was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

White is accused of intentionally shooting 29-year-old David Honer and 24-year-old John DeShon Gibson with an illegal gun while on the front porch of a residence on E Utica Street on January 2. Honer died at the scene and Gibson was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, the DA's office announced White, 20-year-old Jaylin T. Scott, 42-year-old Teffany Nance and 25-year-old LaShawn Taylor were all arraigned in Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi on an indictment charging them with one count of second-degree gang assault.

White, Scott, Nance and Taylor are accused of engaging in a physical altercation with Honer and Gibson while on the porch and then fleeing after they were allegedly shot by White.

They are all scheduled to return on August 8 for a pre-trial conference and were all held without bail.

The district attorney's office said if convicted of the highest charge, White faces a maximum sentence of life without parole. Scott, Nance and Taylor face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted of the gang assault charge.