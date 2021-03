BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a three-alarm fire in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.

The Buffalo Fire Department tells 7 Eyewitness News the three-alarm fire broke out just before 11:30 Monday night on the first floor of a multi-use building at the corner of Gold and East Lovejoy Streets.

The building had apartment units on the second floor.

Investigators say the fire did approximately $350,000 in damage.

The cause is still under investigation.