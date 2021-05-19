Four more Western New Yorkers arrested for alleged participation in US Capitol riot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four more Western New Yorkers have been arrested for their alleged participation in the US Captiol riot on January 6.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, the following Western New Yorkers have been arrested for their alleged participation in the US Capitol riot:

William M. Sywak

William J. Sywak

Traci J. Sunstrum

John Juran

The Sywaks, who are a father and son, face the following charges according to a criminal complaint: knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading on Capitol grounds.

Sunstrum faces the following charges according to a criminal complaint: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Juran faces the following charges according to a criminal complaint: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to court documents, investigators have photos/videos of individuals inside the US Capitol on January 6 that match the descriptions of the four individuals listed above inside. Court documents also state investigators have location data from Google accounts that allegedly belong to the four individuals, the data allegedly shows they were inside the Capitol on January 6.

In addition to the arrest of these four Western New Yorkers for their alleged participation, Daniel Warmus of Alden, Peter Harding of Cheektowaga, Thomas Sibick of Buffalo and Dominic Pezzola of Rochester have also been arrested in connection with the US Capitol riot.