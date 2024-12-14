Four juveniles charged in connection with stolen vehicle pursuit

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced four juveniles are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit.

Authorities say at 4:25 a.m. on December 14, officers saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Schultz Road in the Town of Wheatfield. Officers turned on their lights and the car did not yield, continuing to drive where it later hit a stop sign at Schultz and Moyer Roads.

Officials say the car fled southbound on Shawnee Road and went to Erie Avenue in North Tonawanda. The car crossed over the Division and Twin Cities Memorial Highway and continued onto railroad tracks.

According to the sheriff's office, the car later lost control and drove into the landscaping at 525 Wheatfield Street.

Authorities say six occupants left the car on foot, and four were later detained by officers.

The juveniles were all identified as males and charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of stolen property, Unlawful Fleeing of a police officer in a Motor Vehicle in 3rd (A-misdemeanor), and a number of vehicle and traffic citations.

The car was first reported stolen on December 13 in Grand Island.

All the juveniles were released on appearance tickets to their parents. They're due back in Niagara County Youth Part Court at a later date.