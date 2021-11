BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say four firefighters are hurt following a crash between a fire truck and a car on Main Street and Fillmore Avenue.

According to investigators, the driver of the car turned in front of the fire truck, causing the fire truck to flip on its side.

The firefighters were all taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for various injuries.

Fire officials did not give an indication on the condition of the driver.