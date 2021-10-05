Four children injured in Amish buggy crash

TOWN OF FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four children have been injured in an Amish buggy crash in the Town of Farmersville.

New York State Police say four children, aged 6, 8, 10 and 13, were traveling in the buggy on County Route 80 at around 4 p.m. when the buggy failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Rogers Road.

The buggy was struck by a truck that was traveling east on Rogers Road.

All four children were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Two of the children are in critical condition.