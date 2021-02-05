Four Buffalo nurses surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LV

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula surprised four Buffalo-area nurses with tickets to Super Bowl LV, Cellina Ciotoli and Kaitlin Floyd, nurses at ECMC, immediately started crying.

"We looked at each other and we burst into tears. We just couldn't believe this was happening," said Ciotoli, an LPN.

Ciotoli and Floyd, as well as two nurses from Buffalo General Hospital, were nominated by their peers to get this experience of a lifetime.

"For them to nominate us for something like this, you feel appreciated, you feel love, and you feel that all your hard work is paying off," said Floyd, a charge nurse. "People recognize you. I wish every single person could come with us."

"Just to be nominated by your coworkers, they took the time to write beautiful letters and think of us in that fashion, it's absolutely amazing," said Ciotoli.

The National Football League is making health care workers the stars of Super Bowl LV, inviting 7,500 of them to attend the game for free as a show of gratitude for their hard work during an unbelievably trying year.

"It's just such a surreal experience and we're both super excited," said Ciotoli.