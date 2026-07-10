Four arrested after report of man shooting gun from top of Ohio Street grain elevators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced that four people have been arrested in connection with a report of a man shooting a gun from the top of the grain elevators on Ohio Street on the Fourth of July.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on July 4, officers responded to the 800 block of Ohio Street after it was reported that a group of people was at the top of grain elevators and a man was shooting down toward the ground.

Police said BPD SWAT responded and maintained a visual on a man with a gun via a drone, and the Crisis Management Team responded to assist. After about eight hours, all those who were on top of the grain elevators came down.

18-year-old Lucas Patronik of Lackawanna, 21-year-old Zachary Chislett of Depew, 21-year-old Ryan Donovan of South Wales and 26-year-old Luke Trimboli of Bradenton, FL, have all been charged with one count of third-degree criminal trespassing.

Police said more arrests and charges are expected.