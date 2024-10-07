Four arrested after alleged kidnapping and gang assault in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced four people have been arrested after an alleged kidnapping and gang assault on October 2.

According to police, on October 2, police responded to a home on the 500 block of Virginia Street to locate someone. The person was located and taken to the police station.

Police said the 21-year-old reported they were beaten, tied to a chair and held against their will by unknown individuals. They also reported that their head was shaved, bleach and boiling water was poured on their body, they were struck by a belt several times and their phone, backpack and wallet were taken. They were transported to ECMC with burns, welts, lacerations and bruising.

According to police, the family member who contacted the police knew the victim's potential location because they were contacted for ransom.

Several suspects were identified and four have been charged.

Police said 20-year-old Raymone Wilson, 22-year-old Savannah Brosius, 25-year-old Daquel Braxton and 26-year-old Jeremiah Martin were all charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree gang assault and one count of second-degree robbery. In addition, Wilson was allegedly in possession of suspected crack cocaine and was charged one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police are in search of other outstanding suspects and there may be further charges.