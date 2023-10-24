Four arrested after Alfred State College student was attacked on campus

ALFRED, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the attack on an Alfred State College student on campus on October 15.

The college said the student, later identified as freshman Derek Correa, was attacked and seriously injured while walking back onto campus.

"Our student did not deserve to be assaulted, and no form of violence is ever an acceptable response to anything for any reason. The perpetrators of this assault, like anyone who commits violence, will be held accountable in the criminal justice system.



Collectively, we stand in support of our student, who has been hospitalized and is receiving medical treatment, and support for their family."

Four suspects, all non-students, were taken into custody a short time later and charged with first-degree gang assault:



19-year-old Eric R. Plante of Elmira

20-year-old Jayson E Lewis of Elmira

20-year-old William J Blye of Elmira

19-year-old Moses N Scharborough of Elmira

The college also asked for continued support for Correa and shared the following GoFundMe which has raised over $39,000 as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The GoFundMe says Correa has severe trauma to his face and brain and is in a coma.

Alfred State is offering student support through Wellness Services which can be contacted at 607-687-4200 or by going to T.A. Parish Hall during open hours.