Forum held to help Western New Yorkers protect themselves from falling victim to scams

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — An educational forum to prevent scams against the elderly was held Wednesday afternoon at the Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.

Older adults are vulnerable to scams. The FBI said last year thieves scammed people 60 and older out of a total of $3 billion.

Here are some of the scams that were reviewed on Wednesday:

GIFT CARD SCAMS

Anytime you are directed to pay for something by purchasing a gift card, it’s a scam. Report it to the Federal Trade Commission (reportfraud.ftc.gov)

Scammers will also look to drain the balance of a gift card. You know those gift card racks at the drugstore? Well, that’s an easy way for a scammer to scratch off the strips on the back of the gift card to get the PIN. They then replace the scratch-off strips, which can be bought on Amazon. Once that gift card is purchased, the balance is drained. To avoid getting scammed, purchase gift cards online or only if they’re at the cash register.

HOLIDAY SCAMS

AARP has found that 35% of adults have experienced fraud when buying products through an online ad. Even if the retailer looks familiar, avoid clinking all links in messages and ads no matter how great the deal is. AARP reminds you, that if it’s too good to be true, it is!

ROMANCE SCAMS

Scammers can catch you during a vulnerable time on dating apps or websites. If someone you've never met asks for any type of payment, ignore them immediately.

AI SCAMS

Authorites say AI technology has allowed scammers to easily pretend to be a loved one over the phone who's in trouble and needs money. To verify don't be so quick to act and ask them to send you a picture of themselves in a specific pose, for example, their left hand on their left ear.

POLITICAL SCAMS

Ignore all text messages or calls from any campaign asking for donations over the phone.

Authorities also warn you not to share your life story on Facebook or social media platforms. This only makes it easier for a scammer to guess a password, or impersonate someone you think you know.