Former youth pastor who used phones to record a minor sentenced on child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former youth pastor who used phones to record a minor has been sentenced on a child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Nathan L. Rogers of East Aurora, who was convicted of attempted receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in July 2019 at Darien Lake Park Rogers set up phones in his camper to record nude images of a minor. Investigators said after setting up the phones, Rogers invited the minor to change out of her bathing suit. She agreed and after changing she noticed the phones recording her and attempted to delete the videos and then reported the incident.

Rogers was detained and questioned and nude images of the minor were located on the phones.