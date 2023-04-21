Former Wyoming County corrections officer facing child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 37-year-old James D. Sutton of Depew with distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sutton, a former Wyoming County Corrections Officer, allegedly distributed child pornography in October 2021 and on February 7, 2023, he allegedly possessed images of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor on three different cell phones.

Sutton was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and held pending a detention hearing on April 24.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.