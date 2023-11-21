Former WNY code enforcement officer facing charges of child porn, other sex crimes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A former Western New York code enforcement officer, constable, corrections officer, firefighter and paramedic is facing multiple felony charges and is currently behind bars in Florida.

56-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Singleton is behind bars at the Pasco County Jail in Florida. According to our sister station ABC Action News I-Team in Tampa, Singleton is facing charges for possession of child pornography, video voyeurism, and sexual contact with animals.

Editor's Note: This story contains details that readers may find disturbing.

According to police reports, Google reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Gmail account tied to Singleton was used to upload pornographic images.

After a search warrant was obtained for his email account, 33 files of child pornography and 21 files containing sexual activities with people and animals were found.

Police reports also share that Pasco detectives searched Singleton's home and found a hidden camera that he allegedly used to shoot videos of his girlfriend's juvenile daughter undressing. The report says he then posted those videos online.

Detectives also found images of Singleton engaging in sex acts with his two dogs inside his home.

The ABC Action News I-Team says that Singleton started working as a code enforcement officer for the City of Port Richey in October 2022. The I-Team discovered through Port Richey city records that Singleton failed his Florida Fundamentals of Code Enforcement certification exam three times. When the city posted the position, the posting indicated a candidate “must be able to qualify for State Certification within one year of hire date”.

According to Singleton's resume that the I-Team obtained, Sington previously worked for Canisius University's campus police from October 2019 to March 2020. A university spokesperson would not share why Singleton left the position.

He also worked for the Town of Concord as a constable, court officer, and court enforcement officer.

Concord Town Supervisor Philip Drozd confirmed 7 News' Kristen Mirand that Singleton was an employee with the town and left his role with the town on his own terms.

Singleton previously worked as a constable and court officer with the Town of North Collins and as a corrections officer at the Collins Correctional Facility.

"While Mr. Singleton has not been employed by DOCCS for several years, the Department condemns the disturbing conduct that has been alleged and, if proven guilty, Mr. Singleton should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Spokesperson, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

He was also a member of the Morton's Corner's Volunteer Fire Company and North Collins Emergency Squad.