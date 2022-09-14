Former Will South track coach sentenced for exchanging sexually explicit messages with juvenile

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Williamsville South High School track coach will serve jail time for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Town of Tonawanda was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to 364 days in jail.

The district attorney's office said Syracuse admitted he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with the juvenile through text messages and a social media application in 2015. Syracuse was working as the track coach at Williamsville South High School at the time.

Syracuse pleaded guilty in July to one count of endangering the welfare of a child and as part of the plea he resigned his New York State teaching licenses.

A final order of protection was issued by the judge on behalf of the victim and remains in effect for five years.