BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Williamsville South High School track coach has pleaded guilty to a charge for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of the Town of Tonawanda pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of endangering the welfare of a child. As part of the plea he resigned his New York State teaching licenses.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Syracuse's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said Syracuse admitted he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with the juvenile through text messages and a social media application in 2015. Syracuse was working as the track coach at Williamsville South High School at the time.

Syracuse is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14. He faces a maximum of one year in jail and continues to remain released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.