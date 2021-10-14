Watch
Former Will South track coach arraigned for allegedly sending sexual messages, photos to minor

Posted at 3:06 PM, Oct 14, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Williamsville South High School track coach has been arraigned for allegedly sending sexually explicit messages and photos to a minor.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Daniel Syracuse is accused of sending sexually explicit messages and photos through texts and social media in 2015 while working as a track coach with Williamsville South.

Syracuse has been charged with one count of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and is expected to return to court on November 10.

If convicted on all charges, Syracuse faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

