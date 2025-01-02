Former Western New York teacher sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Western New York teacher has been sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Anthony V. Giambrone of Kenmore, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. He was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $16,000 to victims in the case.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in April 2020, Giambrone, a former teacher with Erie One BOCES working at Maryvale Intermediate School, had images of child pornography on two separate laptop computers. In total, he had approximately 1,052 images and 381 videos of child pornography.

Giambrone pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography charge in May 2024.