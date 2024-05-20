Former Western New York teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Anthony V. Giambrone of Kenmore pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in April 2020, Giambrone, a former teacher with Erie One BOCES working at Maryvale Intermediate School, had images of child pornography on two separate laptop computers. In total, he had approximately 1,052 images and 381 videos of child pornography.

Giambrione is scheduled to be sentenced on August 27. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.