Former West Seneca West High School teacher sentenced for endangering the welfare of a child

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jun 14, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Steven D. Frost of Hamburg was sentenced Tuesday before West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert to three years of probation.

The district attorney's office said Frost worked as a teacher and coach at West Seneca West High School and between January 31, 2021, and February 9, 2021, he sent multiple sexually inappropriate messages through the school district’s e-mail to a student. He was terminated from his position.

Frost pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child on April 5, 2023, and as a condition of the plea he surrendered his New York State Teacher Certification.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim which remains in effect for the next five years.

