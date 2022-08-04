Former village of Sherman treasurer arrested for alleged theft of thousands

VILLAGE OF SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former treasurer of the Village of Sherman was arrested Thursday for grand larceny in the third degree.

The former treasurer, 54-year-old Ann Gilbert, allegedly stole over $20,000 in cash during a four-year period from 2012-2016. The cash came from resident payments that were intended to go towards village sewer, water, and taxes.

"Ms. Gilbert allegedly betrayed her neighbors by pocketing tax payments to pay her personal expenses," State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

Gilbert allegedly used the stolen cash to pay for her own utility bills and purchases from a number of stores like Walmart and Dollar General.

To conceal her crimes, Gilbert ceased recording cash village tax payments and pocketed the money instead.

The mayor of the Village of Sherman, Colleen Meeder, discovered Gilbert's scheme and reported her to the State Comptroller and District Attorney. An investigation soon followed.

Gilbert was the Village of Sherman treasurer for nine years - from June 2007 to Aug. 2016.

Gilbert's arrest is pending arraignment in Chautauqua County court.

