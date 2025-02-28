Former University at Buffalo student pleads guilty to inciting to riot charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former University at Buffalo student, a 19-year-old man from Newburg, has pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to riot.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said on May 6, 2024, he made a post on a social media platform that directed people to engage in conduct likely to create public alarm. The DA said the post was directed toward individuals who were participating in a demonstration organized by the Jewish Student Union at UB North Campus in Amherst.

He was a student at UB and 18 years old at the time and was identified and issued an appearance ticket to be arraigned on a later date. The DA said he will be sentenced as a youthful offender on June 2. He remains released on his own recognizance pending sentence.