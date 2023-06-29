Former UB football players arraigned on animal cruelty charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that two former University at Buffalo football players were arraigned on an animal cruelty charge.

The defendants, 19-year-old Blake I. Hiligh and 20-year-old Zachary F. Pilarcek were arraigned on one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals as well as failure to provide proper sustenance.

Hiligh and Pilarcek became the subject of an investigation after the SPCA Serving Erie County received a report of animal abuse.

On June 13, both defendants allegedly beat a dog under their care and custody with a leather belt. The alleged crime occurred inside an Amherst apartment on Sweet Home Road. A video of the alleged incident was posted on social media.

The same night, at 11:20 p.m., the SPCA received an anonymous email containing a Snapchat video.

In the video, Pilarcek is allegedly speaking off-camera about the damage a dog did to a couch inside the Amherst apartment. The apartment is shared by both Pilarcek and Hiligh, the owner of the dog.

Pilarcek allegedly talks about the punishment the dog will face. Hiligh is later filmed yelling at the dog and beating him with a leather belt.

The next day, the SPCA seized the dog in the incident, a miniature poodle named Kobe. Kobe was taken to the SPCA's vet team where he received treatment for bruises and abrasions. He continues to receive care at an undisclosed location.

Both Hiligh and Pilarcek were suspended and later dismissed from UB's football program following the alleged incident.

University at Buffalo football head coach Maurice Linguist released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The UB football program has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” head coach Maurice Linguist said. “After learning about this incident, I immediately suspended the two young men from all team activities before permanently dismissing them from the program earlier this month. At UB, not only do we expect our student-athletes to excel on the field and in the classroom, but we also expect them to be outstanding citizens in our community.”

Pilarcek will return to court on July 27 for further proceedings. Hiligh is scheduled to return on August 3. Both were released on their own recognizance as the charges are a non-qualifying offense for bail.

Both defendants were issued a temporary order that prevents them from owning or caring for any animals while the case is pending.

If convicted, both Pilarcek and Hiligh will face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.