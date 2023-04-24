Former Town of Tonawanda employee arraigned on DWI charge, allegedly crashed street sweeper

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Town of Tonawanda man was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of unsafe passing.

On April 7, 2023, the defendant, 58-year-old Roger D. Murphy, was driving a Town of Tonawanda sweeper vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

While driving on the I-290 westbound, Murphy allegedly crashed the vehicle near the Colvin Boulevard exit.

Following the crash, investigators allegedly found a single prescription painkiller pill inside the vehicle.

Murphy was subsequently placed on administrative leave, then later fired from his position in the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department.

Murphy will return to court on May 22 for further proceedings. He was released on his own recognizance, as charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

If convicted, Murphy will face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.