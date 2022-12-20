Former Town of Hamburg finance director pleads guilty to violation for misusing town credit card

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Samantha Tarczynski of Hamburg pleaded guilty on Friday in Hamburg Town Court to one count of disorderly conduct and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and pay a $275 fine.

The district attorney's office said between May 17, 2019 and October 24, 2020, Tarczynski knowingly misused a credit card belonging to the Town of Hamburg to purchase personal items valued at less than $1,000. The Hamburg Town Board voted to terminate her in September 2021.