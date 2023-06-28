Watch Now
Former Town of Aurora man arrested on child sex assault child charges

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 28, 2023
EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Police Department arrested Wednesday a former Town of Aurora man on a number of child sexual assault charges.

41-year-old Jonathan M. Blair was arrested and now faces the following charges:

  • Predatory sexual assault against a child
  • Course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree
  • Two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree
  • Four counts of sexual abuse in the second degree
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

Blair is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

