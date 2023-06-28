Former Town of Aurora man arrested on child sex assault child charges

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Police Department arrested Wednesday a former Town of Aurora man on a number of child sexual assault charges.
41-year-old Jonathan M. Blair was arrested and now faces the following charges:
- Predatory sexual assault against a child
- Course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree
- Two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree
- Four counts of sexual abuse in the second degree
- Endangering the welfare of a child
Blair is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.