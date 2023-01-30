Former store manager pleads guilty to grand larceny for stealing more than $60,000 from employer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty on Friday in Erie County Court to one count of third-degree grand larceny.

According to the district attorney's office, Smith admitted to stealing cash from an employer on 17 separate occasions between April 20, 2022, and August 18, 2022. Smith was a manager of the store in the Town of Cheektowaga and was responsible for making nightly cash deposits. The district attorney's office said Smith stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags and it was discovered after an internal audit.

As part of the plea, Smith signed a Confession of Judgement in favor of the employer in the amount of $66,298.00. No restitution has been paid.

Smith faces a maximum of seven years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18.