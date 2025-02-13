Former Springville teacher sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Springville teacher has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 47-year-old Frank E. Noeson III, who was convicted of receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison and 30 years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorney, Noeson, who was a fifth-grade teacher, used Snapchat to engage in sexual communications with a minor female who was 16 years old at the time. Noesen persuaded the teen to create sexually explicit images and videos and send them to him. Noesen also engaged in sexual communications with another minor female, who was 15 years old, also using Snapchat. The teen sent numerous images and videos of child pornography.