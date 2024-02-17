Former Springville teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 46-year-old Frank E. Noeson III of Holland has pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorney, Noeson, who was a fifth-grade teacher, used Snapchat to engage in sexual communications with a minor female who was 16 years old at the time. Noesen persuaded the teen to create sexually explicit images and videos and send them to him.

The assistant U.S. Attorney said Noesen also engaged in sexual communications with another minor female, who was 15 years old, also using Snapchat. The teen sent numerous images and videos of child pornography.

Sentencing is at a later date, the charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.