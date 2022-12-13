Former Roswell Park nurse sentenced for tampering with medications intended for patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Kelsey A. Mulvey of Grand Island was sentenced to serve 37 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

In June 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Mulvey was charged with the tampering of a consumer product, acquiring controlled substances by fraud and HIPAA violations.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Misha A. Coulson, between February and June 2018, while working as a registered nurse at Roswell Park Comprehensive Center, Mulvey tampered with and stole controlled medications from various medication dispensing machines located throughout the hospital. The machines tracked and held controlled substances meant for Roswell Park patients. Officials said she did so to satisfy her addiction.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on June 27, 2018, Mulvey was observed accessing a dispensing machine, carrying a backpack, and exiting a medication room to which she was not assigned. It was determined that she had accessed the drawer for hydromorphone. She was placed on administrative leave and then resigned. Officials said from June to July 2018 there were waterborne infections at Roswell Park and six patients became ill. An investigation concluded that tampering of compounded hydromorphone vials was the cause.

In March 2021 Mulvey pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product. The other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. She resigned from her position and surrendered her nursing license at the beginning of the case.