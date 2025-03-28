Former resident of Perry pleads guilty to two separate counts of rape

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced that a former resident of Perry has pleaded guilty to two separate counts of rape.

The district attorney's office said 45-year-old Jonathon Bucknam pleaded guilty before the Honorable Donald G. O’Geen on March 27 to the two separate counts of third-degree rape for two separate victims.

According to the DA, Bucknam admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with another person who was less than 17 years old in February 2023.

In addition, the DA said Bucknam admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with another person who was less than 17 years old in January 2022.

Bucknam faces up to four years in prison and between five years and 15 years of post-release supervision on each count. He will also have to register as a sex offender, although the DA said he is already a level two registered sex offender due to a prior conviction for third-degree rape from November 2017.

The DA said the sentences could run consecutive to each other. Sentencing was adjourned until May 8. The judge revoked his previously set bail and ordered him held without bail.