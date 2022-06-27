Watch Now
Former polling place worker pleads guilty to misdemeanor for stamping ballots during Buffalo mayoral election

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former polling place worker has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for stamping ballots during the Buffalo mayoral election in November 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 59-year-old Luz Pena pleaded guilty Monday in Buffalo City Court to one count of attempting to commit a crime against the elective franchise which is an unclassified misdemeanor under New York Election Law.

The district attorney's office said between 6:00 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on November 2, 2021, while working at a polling place inside of the Belle Center on Maryland Street, Pena used a stamp to place Byron Brown's name on numerous ballots as a write-in mayoral candidate in violation of New York Election Law.

Pena was sentenced to an unconditional discharged and ordered to pay a $100 fine.

